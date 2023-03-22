Israel Announces Rules for Palestinians to Enter Al-Aqsa During Ramadan

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel has announced various regulations for Palestinians to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Women of all ages, boys up to 12 years old, and men over 55 years are allowed to enter Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan without permission,” the Coordinator of Local Government Activities, Major General Ghassan Alyan, said in a statement on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

He said Israel would “force permits on men aged 45 to 55”.

The Israeli official also said a “security agreement” is required for Palestinians in the West Bank to visit their relatives in the 48 territories, or for foreigners to visit their relatives in the West Bank.

He emphasized that “working hours will be increased at various West Bank crossings during the month of Ramadan.”

With regard to the Gaza Strip, according to the statement, Israel imposed “restricted quotas” for women aged 50 and over, and men aged 55 and over, from Sunday to Thursday, to enter Al Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli military raids on Palestinian towns.

Nearly 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)