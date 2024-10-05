Israel Announce Death of Two Soldiers following Drone Attack from Iraq

Golan Heights, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced the death of two soldiers and injuries to more than 20 others following a drone attack launched from Iraq last Wednesday.

The incident took place at a military base north of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Palestine Chronicle reports.

This is the first time the Israeli army acknowledges that operations by Iraqi resistance groups have resulted in both casualties and injuries among Israeli forces.

An Israeli army spokesperson confirmed that two soldiers were killed and 24 were injured in the attack, with two in critical condition.

The Israeli army has released the names and photos of the two soldiers who were killed, both members of the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

The Israeli Army Radio further reported that an initial investigation revealed two explosive drones had been launched from Iraq early Thursday morning.

One of the drones was intercepted, but the other managed to evade air defense systems and detonated at the military base north of the Golan Heights.

This admission from Israel follows a statement from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which claimed responsibility for attacking three separate targets in northern Israel at dawn on Wednesday.

The group declared the strikes were part of their ongoing resistance against the occupation and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, in response to the massacres committed by Israel against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

For several months, Iraqi factions have been launching missile and drone attacks on Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which includes movements such as the Hezbollah Brigades, Al-Nujaba Brigades, and Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, stated that they had successfully struck multiple significant Israeli targets, ranging from the Golan Heights and Haifa in the north to Eilat in the south. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)