Israel Admits It’s Air Force Applied Hannibal Directive on October 7 Attack

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel occupation military has admitted that its air force applied the Hannibal Directive on October 7 attack, reportedly firing on ‘anything that moved’ along the Gaza border to prevent the capture of its soldiers, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Israeli military has admitted for the first time that its air force implemented the controversial Hannibal Directive on October 7, 2023, the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday.

This controversial procedure, which included the killing of both detainees and their captors, was reportedly issued at approximately 10:30 a.m., amid attacks along the Israel-Gaza border.

The Hannibal Directive is a controversial military protocol that permits the use of indiscriminate firepower, even against Israel’s own civilians, in an effort to prevent the capture of Israeli soldiers.

While officials have historically been reluctant to acknowledge its application, its use has been documented in past military operations, particularly in military operations against Gaza and Lebanon.

According to the Jerusalem Post, on October 7, the Israeli air force “fired on anything that was moving” along the border.

Israeli forces carried out approximately 945 airstrikes and fired 11,000 times from helicopters, resulting in heavy casualties, the report added. []

