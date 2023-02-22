Isra’ Mi’raj Shaping Ummah’s Character Through Prayer

Muaro Jambi, MINA – Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network Supervisor throughout Indonesia, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodji said that one of the lessons learned from the Isra’ Mi’raj was to build the character of Muslims through the obligation to pray five times a day.

“The wisdom of Isra’ Mi’raj builds (Muslim) character, being able to prove clearly to Allah by praying the five times a day which is translated into applications in daily life,” he said while delivering a tausiyah at the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Jambi Region which was held at the At-Taqwa Mosque, the Tahfidzul Qur’an Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School complex, Muaro Jambi on Sunday.

Furthermore, the Ustadz who is usually called Ustadz AHI said, by praying five times a day, a person will have the character so that he knows how to worship Allah, be grateful, be patient with calamities, be pleased with making up decisions and making up decisions, the Shari’a that Allah has sent down, and worshiping Allah and draw closer to Him.

“Every human being who always connects himself and his heart to Allah in prayer will make a positive contribution in life,” said the Trustee of the Central Islamic Worship Guidance and Counseling Institute (LBIPI).

With that prayer, Muslims have two dimensions in life. First, able to connect himself to God. Second, it indicates a person who is humble, obedient to Allah’s commands.

He explained, hablumminallah is an indication of a monotheistic human being, a human being in whose soul the phrase thayyibah Laa ilaaha illallah is embedded in his soul.

According to him, the faith that is inherent in a person resulting from prayer services will produce a personality like a tree that gives beauty and coolness as explained in QS. Abraham: 24-25. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)