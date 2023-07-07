Islamic Jihad: Israel Failed to Achieve Its Goals In Jenin

Gaza, MINA – Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Dr. Muhammad al-Hindi stated that Israel was trying to promote imaginary achievements in Jenin, stressing that Israel failed to achieve its goals and was forced to withdraw from the Jenin refugee camp.

In an interview with the TV channel on Wednesday, al-Hindi said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to end the Palestinian resistance in Jenin and the West Bank, Palinfo reported.

“The Al-Quds Brigade, Jenin Battalion and resistance factions are all in good condition, and the Palestinian people are proud of their resistance,” he added.

According to Al-Hindi, the Israeli army deliberately kept the number of injuries and deaths among its soldiers to a minimum in order to minimize its losses.

He predicts the struggle against the occupation in the West Bank will be protracted, bloody, and fierce.

Al-Hindi also emphasized that until the Palestinian people obtain their rights, there will be no security or stability in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

