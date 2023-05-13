Islamic Jihad Bombs Israeli Cities

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, the Palestinian resistance organization in the Gaza Strip stated on Thursday, that it had fired a barrage of rockets at Israeli cities in response to the killing of its leaders.

“The combined Palestinian resistance factions, Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades, have bombed the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon (Israel), in response to Israeli killings and aggression,” said Al-Quds Brigades, the movement’s armed wing, in a short statement.

Anadolu’s correspondent reported that a torrent of rockets were launched on Thursday evening from various areas of the Gaza Strip towards Israeli cities.

Parallel to rocket fire, Israeli warplanes flew over the Gaza Strip.

In another statement, Islamic Jihad said, “Muslims should recite the takbir in response to the holy city blessed by Allah.”

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 31 Palestinians died and more than 90 others were injured in the Israeli air strike on Gaza, five leaders of the Islamic Jihad group, their wives and children were among those killed in the attack.

An Israeli military statement said that 270 rockets were fired from Gaza, 205 of which crossed Israeli territory.

According to the statement, 62 rockets were intercepted by its air defense system while three fell into populated areas.

One of the interceptions was made by an Israeli medium-range air defense system known as the David Sling over the city of Tel Aviv, marking the platform’s first use against Palestinian rockets from Gaza. `

The Israeli army said 53 targets had been hit in Gaza since the start of its offensive on Tuesday morning.

The Israeli army said its airstrikes on Gaza were part of Operation Shield and Arrow in response to rocket fire from Gaza following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in an Israeli prison last week.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry figures, at least 130 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks since the beginning of this year. Nineteen Israelis also died in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)