Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs (Menag), Nasaruddin Umar, is encouraging the strengthening of Islamic economics as a pillar for realizing social justice.

The Minister conveyed this message while receiving an audience with the management of the Indonesian Association of Islamic Economists (IAEI) at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta, on Monday.

During the meeting, the Head of the IAEI Formateur Team, Mustafa Edwin Nasution, reported on the progress of establishing the organization’s new management structure. This expanded structure, featuring divisions and committees, is designed to strengthen IAEI’s role in developing the community’s economy, Sharia education, and bolstering national zakat and waqf (endowments).

The Minister of Religious Affairs expressed appreciation for IAEI’s steps. He asserted that Islamic economics carries a moral and social dimension that must be realized in community life. The Minister stressed that religion exists to correct inequality, and strengthening Sharia economics must become a concrete solution to curb extreme poverty.

“Islamic virtue values must guide our economic transformation. Not only growth, but also fairness,” the Minister stated.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs is committed to synergizing with IAEI in research development, increasing Sharia financial literacy, and expanding productive zakat and waqf programs. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to follow up on strategic cooperation in the field of Islamic economics.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

