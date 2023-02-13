Islamic Boarding Schools and Civilization (Part 1)

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Da’i Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, Journalist at the MINA Islamic News Agency (Mi’raj News Agency)

The excellence of Islamic civilization is known by the spirit of knowledge and a touch of morality in social interaction with the surrounding community.

Islamic civilization is also known for its glorification of universal human values ​​and future vision. With that, Islamic civilization is able to change world civilization from the era of underdevelopment to an era of progress (minadz dzulumati ilan nuur).

As a divine civilization, the values ​​of Islamic teachings have been able to build humans from various aspects of life based on spiritual strength, vertically with Allah, the Creator of the universe (hablum minallah).

Besides that, horizontal harmony with fellow human beings without differentiating ethnicity, religion, race, between groups and between nations (hablum minannaas).

In the verse it is stated:

ضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الذِّلَّةُ اَيْنَ مَا ثُقِفُوْٓا اِلَّا بِحَبْلٍ مِّنَ اللّٰهِ وَحَبْلٍ مِّنَ النَّاسِ وَبَاۤءُوْ بِغَضَبٍ مِّنَ اللّٰهِ وَضُرِبَتْ عَلَيْهِمُ الْمَسْكَنَةُ ۗ ذٰلِكَ بِاَنَّهُمْ كَانُوْا يَكْفُرُوْنَ بِاٰيٰتِ اللّٰهِ وَيَقْتُلُوْنَ الْاَنْبِۢيَاۤءَ بِغَيْرِ حَقٍّۗ ذٰلِكَ بِمَا عَصَوْا وَّكَانُوْا يَعْتَدُوْنَ

Meaning: “Humiliation is inflicted on them wherever they are, unless they (hold) to the rope (religion) of Allah and the rope (agreement) with humans. They will surely earn the wrath of God and tribulation befalls them. That is because they denied the verses of Allah and killed the prophets without right (correct reasons). That is because they were disobedient and transgressed.” (QS Ali Imran [3]: 112).

Divine civilization which is implemented in these moral values ​​enters the world of science, economy, social society, culture and even in peace and security defense and national defense and what is more important is that the moral source of Islamic civilization is God’s revelation.

So that morals are high values ​​and can improve every human being in every era and place. What is even more noble is that the main foundation of morality is the presence of human feelings towards God’s supervision. So that this moral touch causes the realization of a sense of security that ensures the continuity of civilization that is eternal.

Good for All

With this moral touch, mutual respect, mutual respect and mutual support or each other are intertwined. Both among fellow Muslims, fellow children of the nation, to fellow human beings worldwide.

This shows that Islamic civilization is rahmatan lil ‘alamin, providing benefits, welfare and kindness to others. Not just for all humans in general but it also includes animals, the environment and the universe to enjoy it.

Islamic civilization carries an Islamic mission that is rahmatan lil ‘alamin, in accordance with the mission of the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam. In accordance with the word of Allah in the Al-Quran Surah Al-Anbiya verse 107,

وَمَآ اَرْسَلْنٰكَ اِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِّلْعٰلَمِيْنَ

Meaning: “And We did not send you (Muhammad) but to (become) mercy to the whole world.” (QS Al-Anbiya/21: 107).

In the Interpretation of the Quran, the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia explained, this verse explains that the purpose of Allah in sending the Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu alaihi wasallam was to bring Islam not to destroy infidels, but to create peace. Allah sent the Prophet Muhammad to be a mercy to all nature, providing protection, peace, and compassion through the good and true teachings and practices of Islam.

Thus, all mankind obtains grace, either directly or indirectly from the religion brought by the Prophet Muhammad. But most people still deny it, even though the grace they receive is God’s mercy and grace. Including the existence of Islamophobia in several countries in the West, showing their lack of understanding of the beautiful content of Islamic teachings.

In fact, many Western scholars have been inspired by high-level Islamic civilization. They also know leading scholars in various sciences and get a lot of benefits from these Muslim scientists.

Among them, as quoted by marefa.org, is Adela Redouf Pat, who visited Andalusia in the first half of the 12th century AD. Then traveled to Egypt and Asia Minor.

He became acquainted with many Muslim scientists and scientists in Islamic countries. Then, it is transmitted to the Western world important information about Islam.

Bishop Raymond, who served the diocese of Toledo between 526-547 AH, also had a great role and extraordinary effort in translating Arabic books into Latin.

He leads a group of translators known as the Toledan Translation School. A large number of other European scholars are also interested in translating Arab-Islamic culture into European languages ​​in the intellectual life of Western Europe.

Western scientists have learned a lot from the literature of Muslim thinkers, such as Ibn Sina, a medical expert especially in infectious diseases and expertise in body surgery. There are also physicists Abu Raihan Al-Biruni, ophthalmologists Abu Yusuf Al-Kindi and Al-Haitsami, architect Nashiruddin Ath-Thusi, mathematician Al-Khwarizmi, and so on.

Western writers speak of the impact of what these European scholars transmit about Muslims through translation. All these translations in Latin Europe brought about a great revolution, due to the inclusion of scientific texts from Islamic countries which had the most profound effect on the formation of scientists.

The translation also stirred the European mind and encouraged it to research and think. Due to the spread of Arabic in Europe, hundreds of Arabic words crept into the languages ​​of the European continent.

“The power of Iqra” which is the beginning of the revelation of the Al-Quran, is explored not just reading, spelling and reciting. But it has a much greater meaning, namely studying, researching, analyzing, and then discovering new theories about science.

Best People

n the view of Prof. Dr. Raghib As-Sirjani, a prominent writer from Al-Azhar University in Cairo concluded, Islamic civilization that crosses the world is the only civilization that is amazing on every side.

Prof As-Sirjani linked Islamic civilization with its perpetrators who belong to the best human beings (khaira ummah), referring to the Al-Quran Surah Ali Imran verse 110.

كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ اُمَّةٍ اُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ تَأْمُرُوْنَ بِالْمَعْرُوْفِ وَتَنْهَوْنَ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ وَتُؤْمِنُوْنَ بِاللّٰهِ ۗ وَلَوْ اٰمَنَ اَهْلُ الْكِتٰبِ لَكَانَ خَيْرًا لَّهُمْ ۗ مِنْهُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُوْنَ وَاَكْثَرُهُمُ الْفٰسِقُوْنَ

Meaning: “You (Muslims) are the best people born for humans, (because you) command (do) what is good, and prevent what is wrong, and believe in Allah. If the People of the Book had believed, it would have been better for them. Among them there are those who believe, but most of them are wicked people.” (QS Ali Imran / 3: 110).

In the Interpretation of the Al-Quran of the Ministry of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia, it is explained regarding Surah Ali Imran verse 110, that its contents contain an encouragement for believers to maintain their main characteristics and so that they have high spirits. The best people in the world are people who have the characteristics of inviting to goodness (amar ma’ruf), preventing evil (nahi mungkar), and always having faith in Allah.

This verse also contains an encouragement to the believers to maintain these main qualities and to keep their spirits high. The best people (khaira ummah) are people who have two kinds of characteristics, namely inviting goodness (amar ma’ruf) and preventing evil (nahi mungkar), and always having faith in Allah.

All of these characteristics had been possessed by the Muslims at the time of the Prophet Shalallahu alaihi wasallam and had become flesh and blood within them, because of that they became strong and victorious. In a short time the Muslims have been able to make all the Arab lands submit and obey under the auspices of Islam, and live safely and peacefully under the banner of justice.

Even though they were previously a divided people, always in an atmosphere of chaos and fighting each other among themselves.

Such is the khaira ummah that bases world civilization on straight and safe rules based on the Bookullah Al-Quran, the guideline for human life in all corners of nature and throughout the ages. Al-Quran as a guide for pious people, “hudan lil muttaqin” (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 2) and at the same time a guide for mankind, “hudan lin naas” (QS Al-Baqarah [2]: 185) become a solid foundation in managing a prosperous world civilization.

The concept of “Khaira ummah” makes every Muslim person an accomplished, superior, competent, capable, dependable and qualified human being.

It encourages every individual Muslim to produce the best works, which will be seen (rewarded) by Allah, seen by His Messenger and believers. Because the Apostles and believers also work, do charity, worship by doing their best. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)