Iron Dome’s Technical Fault Becomes an Obstacle to Israel’s Defense against Gaza Rockets

Tel Aviv, MINA – An investigation by the Israeli Air Force found “technical faults” affecting the activities of the Iron Dome air defense system during the escalation with Gaza earlier this week.

According to the Times of Israel news website quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Friday, a technical error resulted in the failure to intercept the rocket before it landed in a populated area.

The website, which quoted an Israeli military statement, reported that the error was “immediately” corrected by the Israeli Air Force and the following day, early Wednesday morning, the error was not repeated as more rockets were fired.

The statement also noted that the Iron Dome’s intercept rate of rockets heading for populated areas in the last two days’ round of escalation was 90.5 percent.

The latest escalation erupted after the announcement about the death of Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, after 86 days of hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

The Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israeli territory, prompting Israeli airstrikes on several locations in Gaza.

Iron Dome is an all-weather mobile air defense system designed to intercept short-range missiles and rockets. It was developed by Israeli defense technology company Rafael and has been used by the military for years. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)