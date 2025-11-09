SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Irish Football Association Votes to Push UEFA for Israel Suspension

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 Views

Celtic FC fans wave Palestinian flags despite UEFA ban..

Dublin, MINA – The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for the immediate suspension of Israel from UEFA competitions, citing violations of UEFA statutes related to racism and the participation of Israeli clubs in occupied Palestinian territory.

During the FAI’s general assembly on Saturday, members voted 74 in favor, seven against, and two abstentions, directing the association’s board to submit a formal motion to UEFA seeking Israel’s suspension.

The resolution argues that the Israeli Football Association has breached two key UEFA rules: failing to uphold an effective antiracism policy and allowing Israeli clubs to play matches in occupied Palestinian territory without the approval of the Palestinian Football Association.

UEFA previously considered holding a vote on Israel’s suspension in October amid global pressure following Israel’s military actions in Gaza, but the vote was postponed after a US-brokered ceasefire was announced on October 10.

Ireland’s decision follows increasing calls from football bodies and international institutions. In September, the heads of Turkey’s and Norway’s football federations publicly urged UEFA to suspend Israel.

United Nations experts have also called on FIFA and UEFA to take action, referencing a UN Commission of Inquiry report accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

In October, more than 30 international legal experts issued an appeal for UEFA to bar Israel and its clubs from all European football competitions.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

