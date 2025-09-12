SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel Participates

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

Dublin, MINA – Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia have signaled they may withdraw from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to take part, raising the prospect of a major political showdown within the competition, Anadolu Agency reported.

The pressure comes amid growing international outrage over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, where at least 64,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, while famine and humanitarian conditions continue to worsen.

Ireland’s public broadcaster RTÉ announced it would not participate in Eurovision 2026 if Israel is admitted, calling such involvement “untenable” given the continuing loss of life in Gaza. RTÉ also cited concerns about the killing of journalists, restrictions on international press access, and the suffering of detainees, adding that a final decision will follow the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) ruling.

Spain’s Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun told broadcaster La Hora de La 1 that although the final decision rests with RTVE, the government has formally requested Israel’s exclusion. If the EBU refuses, Spain may consider withdrawal, warning that allowing Israel would normalize its role in international forums amid the assault on Gaza.

RTV Slovenija, Slovenia’s national broadcaster, also declared Friday it would boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates, framing the move as an act of solidarity with Palestine. Slovenia first raised its position during the EBU General Assembly in July.

The EBU has extended the deadline for broadcasters to confirm participation until mid-December, with a vote on Israel’s eligibility set for the next assembly in Geneva on December 4–5.

The outcome could determine whether Eurovision 2026 faces an unprecedented political split, with several major European countries refusing to take the stage[].

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

