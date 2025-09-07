SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Ireland Protests: Thousands Call for Boycott of Israeli Goods

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Dublin, MINA – Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators marched across cities in Ireland on Saturday, calling for a nationwide boycott of Israeli-linked companies accused of complicity in the war on Gaza.

In Belfast, protesters rallied outside Starbucks, Barclays, insurance giant Axa, and Leonardo Hotels, chanting slogans and urging the public to shun firms with business ties to Israel, Arab News reported.

The march ended at BBC Northern Ireland’s offices, where activists called for a boycott of products from Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva starting September 18.

Demonstrations also took place in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Carlow, and Navan. In Dublin, protesters marched from the U.S. Embassy to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The rallies were organized by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which has long spearheaded boycott efforts in the country.

Rossa Coyle of IPSC urged people to stop buying products from Caterpillar, whose equipment is used by the Israeli military in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and Teva.

“Ask your GP, ask your pharmacist to mark your records: no Teva products,” she said.

Organizers hope to popularize a three-day boycott of Israeli goods beginning September 18.

Patricia McKeown of the trade union group Friends of Palestine said Irish unions are doubling down on efforts in coordination with the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“There are workers across this island refusing to handle Israeli goods and services,” she said.

“From September 18 onwards, we want workers everywhere to reject Israeli products in their workplaces.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

