Ireland Moves to Ban Imports from Israeli Settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem

Dublin, MINA – The Irish government has approved draft legislation to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris announced Friday that the bill has received cabinet approval and will be referred to Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee for review before a final vote.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said the measure aligns with the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared Israel’s presence in the territories illegal and urged states not to support the situation through trade or investment.

Under the proposed law, Irish customs authorities will have expanded powers to inspect and seize products identified as originating from Israeli settlements.

Harris expressed hope the move would encourage other countries to adopt similar policies.[]

