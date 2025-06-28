SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ireland Moves to Ban Imports from Israeli Settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Dublin, MINA – The Irish government has approved draft legislation to ban imports of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Harris announced Friday that the bill has received cabinet approval and will be referred to Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee for review before a final vote.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said the measure aligns with the 2024 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which declared Israel’s presence in the territories illegal and urged states not to support the situation through trade or investment.

Under the proposed law, Irish customs authorities will have expanded powers to inspect and seize products identified as originating from Israeli settlements.

Also Read: Swiss Authorities Order Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to Comply with Law

Harris expressed hope the move would encourage other countries to adopt similar policies.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Kuwaiti Academics Call for Boycott of Universities Supporting Israeli Aggression in Gaza

TagEast Jerusalem imports restriction European Union Israel settlements imports ICJ opinion Israeli occupation Ireland boycott Israeli goods Ireland foreign policy Palestine Ireland Israeli settlement imports ban Ireland Palestine solidarity Ireland supports ICJ ruling Ireland trade sanctions Israel Irish customs Israeli goods inspection Irish Parliament Israeli settlements law Simon Harris Israeli goods ban West Bank settlement products ban

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Ireland Moves to Ban Imports from Israeli Settlements in West Bank, East Jerusalem

  • 2 hours ago
Load More
Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Clashes Continue in Los Angeles as Protests Against ICE Raids Enter Third Day

  • Tuesday, 10 June 2025 - 05:47 WIB
Interim US Representative to the UN, Dorothy Shea (photo: Video Grab)
America

US Stands Alone in Vetoing UN Resolution for Gaza Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 08:46 WIB
America

Trump Says Zelensky Gave Putin Justification for Escalated Bombing Campaign

  • Saturday, 7 June 2025 - 23:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arrest Four Guards

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 14:01 WIB
Indonesia

MINA Booth Enlivens Grand Tabligh Event at Pusdai West Java

  • Sunday, 22 June 2025 - 21:49 WIB
Iranian attack on the US-operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar(photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 10:31 WIB
Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Ten Israelis Killed in Iranian Missile Strike Hours Before Ceasefire

  • Tuesday, 24 June 2025 - 20:23 WIB
People of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Political Observer Says Iran’s Attack Harms Israel, Gaza Remains Alone

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Palestine

Ongoing Intensity of Armed Resistance Shows Failure of Israeli Occupation: Hamas

  • Thursday, 26 June 2025 - 13:48 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, Military Vehicles Destroyed in Gaza Attacks

  • Friday, 27 June 2025 - 08:19 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us