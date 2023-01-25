Ireland Demands Israel Pay Compensation for Demolition of Palestinian Buildings

Brussels, MINA – Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin is demanding that the Israeli authorities pay compensation for their systematic demolition of European Union-funded buildings in occupied Palestine.

He said this when he arrived in Brussels to attend the routine meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

“I think it is unacceptable that on an ongoing basis, the European Union is making a very significant aid contribution to the Palestinian people, then it is arbitrarily destroyed,” Martin said.

According to him, the ongoing settlement problems and mass displacements are unacceptable from a humanitarian perspective and are provocative in nature. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)