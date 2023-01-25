Select Language

Latest
-129 min. agoIreland Demands Israel Pay Compensation for Demolition of Palestinian Buildings
-126 min. agoIsraeli General: Netanyahu Has no Political Horizon to Deal with Palestine
-120 min. ago41 Members of Kuwait Parliament Call for Swedish Boycott after Quran Burning
7 hours agoIndonesian Government to Increase Hajj Fees for Justice and Sustainability
8 hours ago70% of Indonesian Hajj Fund Invested in State Sharia Securities
Slideshow

Ireland Demands Israel Pay Compensation for Demolition of Palestinian Buildings

Brussels, MINA – Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin is demanding that the Israeli authorities pay compensation for their systematic demolition of European Union-funded buildings in occupied Palestine.

He said this when he arrived in Brussels to attend the routine meeting of European Union foreign ministers, Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

“I think it is unacceptable that on an ongoing basis, the European Union is making a very significant aid contribution to the Palestinian people, then it is arbitrarily destroyed,” Martin said.

According to him, the ongoing settlement problems and mass displacements are unacceptable from a humanitarian perspective and are provocative in nature. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news