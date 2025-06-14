SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes on Israel Kill Three People, Over 170 Injured

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Iran Attacks Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tel Aviv, MINA – The death toll from Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes on Israel has climbed to three, with at least 172 people injured, according to reports from Israeli media, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan confirmed that a woman wounded during the first wave of Iranian missile attacks later died from her injuries. Two other individuals were also pronounced dead following a subsequent strike in central Israel.

Medical facilities across the country have admitted 172 injured individuals, with most of them reportedly in mild condition.

The strikes caused widespread damage, prompting the evacuation of approximately 300 residents in Greater Tel Aviv and another 100 from the nearby municipality of Ramat Gan, according to Channel 12.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill 15 More Aid Seekers in Gaza

Daily newspaper Haaretz reported that nine buildings were completely destroyed in Ramat Gan, with extensive damage to hundreds of homes and vehicles.

Following Israel’s earlier assault on Iran which targeted missile and nuclear sites and killed over 104 people including high-ranking military personnel and scientists. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Distributes Emergency Food Aid in Gaza Amid Worsening Crisis

