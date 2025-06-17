SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iranian Missiles Crack Israeli Bunkers, Prompt Safety Concerns

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

(photo: Xinhua)

Tehran, MINA – Iranian missile strikes have caused significant structural damage to underground civilian shelters in Israel, raising questions about the reliability of the country’s civil defense systems during escalating regional hostilities.

Footage captured by Israeli civilians and circulated widely online shows chaos and panic inside a shelter after one such missile strike. Cracks in the concrete walls and collapsed ceilings left residents visibly shaken, as debris fell and people scrambled for safety.

The underground shelters, once regarded as safe havens, have proven vulnerable since Iran launched retaliatory strikes on June 13 in response to what it called unprovoked Israeli aggression targeting Iranian territory, including residential and strategic sites.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, many Israelis have spent consecutive nights inside these bunkers, driven by near-constant air raid sirens as missile alerts reverberate across major urban centers including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Also Read: Netanyahu Says Israel Strikes Could Trigger Regime Change in Iran

Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Reza Sayyad issued a warning on Sunday, urging Israeli civilians to evacuate the occupied territories. “Leave now, these areas will no longer be inhabitable in the near future,” he said, emphasizing that bunkers would offer no true protection.

“Don’t let the criminal regime use you as human shields,” Sayyad added, pointing to the increasing civilian toll of the conflict.

Since the start of hostilities, Iran has launched waves of precision strikes deep into Israeli territory. Despite strict Israeli media censorship, drone footage and eyewitness videos have surfaced, verifying the accuracy and impact of these attacks.

In response to the initial Israeli strikes, which Iranian authorities claim targeted civilian homes and killed high-ranking military officials, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei immediately appointed a new military commander and vowed a “grim future” for the Israeli regime.

Also Read: Trump Administration Considers Expanding Travel Ban to 36 Additional Countries

The Iranian military has stated that these operations will persist as long as necessary, signaling that the conflict is far from over.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 244 Civilians in Iran, Majority Women and Children

News Channel

About Us