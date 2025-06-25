Iranian Commander Esmail Qaani Refutes Death Rumors with Public Appearance

Tehran, MINA – Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, made a public appearance in Tehran on Monday, refuting rumors that he had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Footage released by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency shows Qaani attending a public rally celebrating what officials described as “Iran’s victory over the Zionist regime.” The event drew a large crowd in the capital.

“General Qaani participated in today’s gathering with the people of Tehran following Operation Divine Victory,” Tasnim said in a post on X.

Iran’s English-language broadcaster, Press TV, also aired the footage, reporting that Qaani was greeted with applause and chants by an enthusiastic crowd.

Also Read: Over 600 Killed in Israeli Attacks on Iran: Health Ministry

His appearance comes after The New York Times reported that Qaani may have been among the senior Iranian officials killed in an Israeli operation targeting Iranian military infrastructure in the region.

While Iranian authorities have not formally responded to the international media reports, Qaani’s public appearance appears intended to dispel the speculation surrounding his status. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Iran Denies Israeli Accusations, Warns of Strong Response