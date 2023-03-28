Iranian and Saudi Foreign Ministers to Meet on this Ramadan

Riyadh, MINA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan will meet in the holy month of Ramadan this year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Monday reported.

“In the phone call, a number of general issues were discussed in relation to the tripartite agreement signed in the People’s Republic of China,” the Saudi National News Agency said.

“The two Foreign Ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting during the ongoing month of Ramadan,” it added without elaborating.

The plans come after Riyadh and Tehran agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties as part of a China-brokered deal, after years of animosity and proxy conflict in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the agreement between the two ministers, stating, they “discussed the latest status of the agreement between the two countries” and “talked about joint meetings in the holy month of Ramadan.”

“They also discussed the path of a constructive relationship between the two countries,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)