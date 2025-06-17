SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Thanks Indonesia for Solidarity Amidst Israeli Attacks

sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia, Mohammad Boroujerdi. (Photo: Embassy of Iran to Indonesia)
Iranian Ambassador to Indonesia, Mohammad Boroujerdi. (Photo: Embassy of Iran to Indonesia)

Jakarta, MINA – Iran has expressed gratitude to the Indonesian government and its people for their solidarity following recent military strikes by the Zionist regime against Iranian territory.

In an official press release issued by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Jakarta on Tuesday, the Iranian government conveyed its appreciation to Indonesian political, cultural, and academic figures, as well as Islamic organizations and the wider community, who condemned the aggression and voiced support for the Iranian people.

“We extend our thanks to the esteemed Indonesian government, foreign embassies, and Indonesian political, cultural, Islamic, and academic figures who have condemned this aggressive act by sending flowers and messages of condolence,” the Iranian Embassy stated.

Iran described the Israeli occupation’s attacks, which occurred in the early hours of June 13, 2025, as targeting residential areas, military facilities, government buildings, and nuclear sites in various cities. The attacks reportedly killed a number of civilians, including women and children, as well as scientists and military officials.

In response to these strikes, Iran declared its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Iranian government also claimed to have launched retaliatory strikes against the Zionist regime’s economic facilities.

Iran called on the UN Security Council to act immediately to halt the aggression, which it views as threatening international peace and stability. Iran also warned that the expansion of the conflict into the Persian Gulf region could ignite regional and global tensions.

Furthermore, Iran urged Muslim nations to unite and continue supporting the enforcement of international law and the prevention of war crimes. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

