Select Language

Latest
-161 min. agoUS Jews Protest Israeli Tour Guides Erasing Palestine's Existence
-148 min. agoIran Summons Sweden's Chargé d'affaires, Protests Quran Burning in Stockholm
11 hours agoUpdate: 220 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away
12 hours agoTwo Indonesian Presidential Candidates, Anies and Ganjar Meet in Mecca
12 hours agoUnited Arab Emirates Summons Swedish Ambassador
Europe

Iran Summons Sweden’s Chargé d’affaires, Protests Quran Burning in Stockholm

Tehran, MINA – Iran has summoned Sweden’s Charge d’Affairs (Chargé D’affaires) to protest the burning of a copy of the Al-Quran in Stockholm.

As quoted from IRNA on Saturday (1/7), the Swedish representative in Iran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and urged to prevent insulting the moral and religious values ​​of Muslims.

The Swedish diplomat reiterated his country’s opposition to any form of Islamophobia, saying he would convey Tehran’s protest to Stockholm.

A person identified as Salwan Momika burned copies of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm mosque on Wednesday.

The desecration coincided with Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious holidays celebrated around the world.

This action has caused widespread criticism from the Islamic world, such as Indonesia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritania. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news