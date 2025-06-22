Iran Strikes Israel after US Attack, Targeting Tel Aviv and Haifa

Tel Aviv, MINA – A massive missile attack launched by Iran shook several areas in central and northern Israel, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Nes Ziona, and Rishon Lezion on Sunday.

The attack came just hours after the United States (US), Israel’s closest ally, struck three major Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Israeli military stated that its air defense systems managed to detect and attempt to intercept the missiles launched from Iran. According to Al Jazeera, some 30 missiles hit various locations across Israel, including Ben Gurion International Airport.

A presenter on Iran’s state television confirmed the attack, describing it as a response to aggression by the US and Israel. “These live images show a salvo of Iranian missiles just launched toward the occupied territories,” he said.

Severe damage was reported in the city of Haifa, with images of widespread destruction circulating on social media. Israel’s Magen David Adom medical service reported that 11 people were rushed to hospitals, including a 30-year-old man critically injured by shrapnel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a spectacular attack on Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities using GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs and Tomahawk missiles. The attack was carried out as part of a joint US-Israel campaign to cripple Iran’s nuclear and defense capabilities.

Although the US and Israel claim their attacks aimed to halt Iran’s nuclear threat, Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes. Additionally, Iran announced that no radioactive contamination was detected at the targeted sites.

The conflict has triggered a significant escalation in the Middle East, intensifying tensions between Iran, Israel, and their allies. International observers have warned of the risk of a wider regional war.[Nia]

