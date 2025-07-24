Iran President: Halting Nuclear Program “An Illusion”
Tehran, MINA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed US and Israeli efforts to halt Iran’s nuclear program as “an illusion,” asserting that Tehran will continue peaceful enrichment under international law.
“Our capability lies in scientists’ minds, not facilities,” he told Al Jazeera, reaffirming Iran’s rejection of nuclear weapons on political, religious, and strategic grounds.
Pezeshkian warned Israel of a strong military response if attacked, following recent strikes that triggered a 12-day conflict. He added that future talks must respect Iran’s rights and be based on mutual benefit.
The escalation raises fears of a wider regional war amid ongoing Gaza aggression and U.S. support for Tel Aviv. []
