Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Iran Denies Trump’s Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

6 Views ㅤ

Tehran, MINA – Iran has firmly denied claims made by the U.S. President Donald Trump that a full ceasefire had been agreed between Iran and Israel amid escalating military tensions in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refuted the statement in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday (June 24), asserting that no agreement had been made to halt military operations or initiate a ceasefire.

“As of now, there is absolutely NO ‘agreement’ regarding a ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” Araghchi wrote. “However, if the Israeli regime stops its unlawful aggression against the Iranian people by 4 a.m. Tehran time, we will not proceed with any further military attacks after that.”

Araghchi emphasized that any final decision on ending military actions would be made at a later time.

Also Read: Iran Denies Israeli Accusations, Warns of Strong Response

His remarks came in response to Trump’s earlier social media post on Monday (June 23, U.S. time), in which the president claimed that Iran and Israel had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire within six hours of the announcement.

“It has been FULLY agreed between Israel and Iran that there will be a COMPLETE & TOTAL CEASEFIRE (in about 6 hours from now, after both finish their current final missions!), for 12 hours, after which the war will be considered OVER,” Trump stated.

Iran has not acknowledged any such deal, and as of this report, there has been no response from the Israeli government.

Tensions remain high following a series of airstrikes and retaliatory attacks in the Middle East. International observers have expressed skepticism regarding Trump’s claim, noting a lack of concrete progress from diplomatic efforts so far.

Also Read: Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike on US Base, Citing Violation of Sovereignty

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has urged both sides to exercise restraint and pursue dialogue. Member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have also called for a peaceful resolution that respects the rights of affected populations in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Iran, Israel Remain Silent Following Trump’s Ceasefire Announcement

Iran Denies Trump's Claim of Ceasefire Agreement with Israel

