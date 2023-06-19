IOF to Demolish Palestinian School in South of Al-Khalil

Al-Khalil – An Israeli court on Sunday issued a demolition order against a Palestinian primary school in Badia Yatta, to the south of the West Bank city of al-Khalil.

The lawyer for the school was informed that the Um Qussa primary school will be demolished in seven days, according to the principal of the school, Yusuf Basayta, Palinfo reported.

The principal underlined that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) delivered a notice ordering the demolition of the school last year, adding that the rooms of the school are built of tin sheets.

In another development, the IOF set up sand blocks at an agricultural road to the north of Deir Estya town, west of Salfit, according to local sources.

The IOF had carried out razing and expansion operations in the vicinity of the Emmanuel settlement established on the Palestinian lands of Deir Estya town and Jinsafot village in Qalqilya governorate.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)