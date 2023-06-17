IOF Attacks Fisherman, Farmers in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked on Saturday morning Palestinian fishermen and their boats off the northern coast of the besieged Gaza Strip, forcing them to return ashore, Palinfo reported.

Local sources said that Israeli gunboats opened machinegun fire multiple times at fishing boats during their presence within a few nautical miles off the shores of al-Sudaniya and al-Waha areas in Gaza City.

No one was reportedly hurt in the shooting attack.

In a separate incident, the IOF showered Gazan farmers and shepherds with tear gas canisters and opened fire at them in different border areas in the east of the Gaza Strip.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)