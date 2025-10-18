IOC Urges Indonesia to Grant Visas for Israeli Athletes

Lausanne, MINA – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged Indonesia to issue visas for Israeli gymnasts ahead of the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, scheduled for October 19–25.

“The IOC’s position is clear: all eligible athletes, teams, and officials must be able to participate in international events without discrimination of any kind from the host country, in line with the Olympic Charter and its principles of non-discrimination, autonomy, and political neutrality,” the organization said in a statement Friday.

The IOC stressed that the responsibility for upholding these principles lies with host nations, organizing committees, and sports federations. It called on Indonesian authorities to ensure full compliance.

Since the visa issue emerged, the IOC has been in talks with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), IOC members in Indonesia, the Indonesian National Olympic Committee (KONI), and the Indonesian government. However, no solution has yet been reached. The IOC Executive Board will address the case in its next meeting.

The committee expressed regret over the dispute, particularly after progress made at the recent Peace Summit in Egypt, attended by President Prabowo Subianto. It emphasized that sports should remain a safe space for athletes to pursue their dreams, not a battleground for political decisions.

Indonesia Holds Firm

Indonesia’s stance reflects broader resistance in parts of the international sports community to Israel’s participation in global competitions. Critics argue that allowing Israeli athletes to compete contradicts the spirit of peace and human rights promoted through sport.

The opposition stems from Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction. Several humanitarian organizations, including UN bodies, have accused Israel of serious violations of international law.

For countries like Indonesia, which strongly supports Palestinian independence, refusing Israeli delegations is seen as part of a consistent commitment to justice and humanitarian solidarity.

Such moves also align with the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, which calls for non-violent pressure on Israel to end its occupation, respect human rights, and adhere to international law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

