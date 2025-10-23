IOC Suspends Indonesia’s Bid to Host Olympic Events After Visa Refusal for Israeli Athletes

Lausanne, MINA – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended discussions with the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) about hosting future Olympic and international sports events in Indonesia, following the country’s refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes.

In a statement, the IOC said it had advised all international sports federations to delay or cancel any planned competitions in Indonesia until the government provides written guarantees ensuring that all athletes can participate without discrimination or restriction.

The KOI and related sports authorities have been summoned to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to address the issue. So far, there has been no indication that the Indonesian government intends to revise its visa policy or issue an official guarantee to the IOC.

The decision deals a significant setback to Indonesia’s ambitions of hosting major international sporting events. Observers say this suspension could damage the country’s international reputation and reduce opportunities for sports investment and collaboration.

Indonesia’s stance toward Israeli participation in global sports events is consistent with its long-standing support for Palestinian independence. Many countries and human rights advocates argue that Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, which have caused thousands of civilian deaths and widespread destruction, undermine the humanitarian values central to international sportsmanship.

Human rights organizations and several United Nations bodies have repeatedly accused Israel of serious violations of international humanitarian law and crimes against humanity.

For Indonesia, denying entry to Israeli delegations is viewed as an act of political and moral solidarity with Palestine, reflecting its commitment to justice and humanitarian principles.

This approach also aligns with the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for peaceful international pressure on Israel to end the occupation, respect human rights, and comply with international law.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)