IOA to Approve 4.500 New Settlements Units in West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities (IOA) are expected to approve over 4,500 new housing units in West Bank illegal settlements next week.

Israeli media sources revealed that the IOA Higher District Committee for Planning and Building is set to approve 4,500 new housing units, with more than 1,000 homes up for final approval and plans for over 3,000 more in the pipeline, Palinfo reported.

According to the sources, most residences in the final stages of approval were in the settlements of Givat Ze’ev near Jerusalem, with over 500 units approved, and Elkana and Revava in the northern West Bank, with over 300 new homes set for new construction each.

Plans for thousands more homes will be advanced in Givat Ze’ev, Ma’ale Adumim, Kiryat Arba, Beitar Illit, and at least a dozen other settlements, for a total of 4,570 units.

The report came a day after the White House national security spokesperson John Kirby declared that American policy opposes any unilateral decisions to advance settlements in the occupied West Bank.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)