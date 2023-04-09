Interpreting Nuzulul Quran, Interacting with Al-Quran

By: Ustadz Ali Farkhan Tsani, Journalist of MINA

Alhamdulillah, until now we are still given the opportunity and strength to perform Ramadan fasting during the day and Qiyamu Ramadhan (tarawih prayer) at night, solely because of “iimaanan wahtisaaban”. That is full of confidence, because of Allah, and full of hope for His pleasure.

We are also grateful because in this month of Ramadan we can love and appreciate the Al-Quran more as a guide for our lives. Al-Quran which is not just a textual reading. But more than that, the Al-Quran is a contextual practice and the key to answers to every problem in everyday life.

The Quran, which we not only memorize letter by letter, throughout this month of Ramadan until completion. But it is also filled with its meaning, as our guide in managing and walking the path of life.

Therefore, Al-Quran is our driving force, our source of motivation and our inspiration in moving through this mortal life towards the eternal hereafter.

Furthermore, Allah mentions in a verse, the connection between the month of Ramadan and the Quran:

شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِيَ أُنزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِّلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِّنَ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ

Meaning: “The month of Ramadan, the month in which the Quran was sent down (beginning) as a guide for humans and explanations regarding that guidance and the difference (between the truth and the false)……”. (Surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 185).

Therefore, interpreting the Nuzulul Quran during this blessed month of Ramadan, especially on the 17th of Ramadan, is to make the Al-Quran a guide for life, a source of law, a medicine to strengthen the soul, a spreader of compassion, a foundation for organizing world civilization and a favorite daily reading.

Allah mentions in the verse:

وَنُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ مَا هُوَ شِفَآءٌ۬ وَرَحۡمَةٌ۬ لِّلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ‌ۙ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ إِلَّا خَسَارً۬ا

Meaning: “And We sent down gradually from the Al-Quran Holy verses which are the antidote and mercy for those who believe in him, and (conversely) the Al-Quran does not add those who are unjust (because of their denial) but also a loss”. (Surah Al-Isra [17]: 82).

In another verse it says:

يٰٓاَيُّهَا النَّاسُ قَدْ جَاۤءَتْكُمْ مَّوْعِظَةٌ مِّنْ رَّبِّكُمْ وَشِفَاۤءٌ لِّمَا فِى الصُّدُوْرِۙ وَهُدًى وَّرَحْمَةٌ لِّلْمُؤْمِنِيْنَ

Meaning: “O people, indeed there has come to you a lesson from your Lord and a cure for diseases (which are) in the chest and guidance and mercy for those who believe.” (QS Yunus [10]: 57).

In this verse it is stated that the Al-Quran as a guide to life functions as:

First, Mauidhah, which is a lesson from Allah to all human beings so that they love what is right and stay away from wrongdoing. This lesson must really be realized in action.

Second, Syifa, which is a cure for diseases that nest in the human chest, such as diseases of shirk, disbelief and hypocrisy, including all diseases that disturb the peace of the human soul, such as hopelessness, weakness of conviction, following lust, jealousy and envy towards humans, and feelings of fear and cowardice.

Third, Huda, namely guidance to the straight path, which saves people from misguided beliefs, by guiding the mind and feelings so that they have true beliefs, and guiding them to do good deeds sincerely.

Fourth, Rahmah, namely the gift of Allah given to believers, which they can take from the instructions contained in the Qur’an. Therefore, believers who believe in and implement the instructions contained in the Qur’an will feel the fruit of it. They will live in congregation, be united, help each other, care for each other, work together to uphold justice, and help each other to gain prosperity.

For that, let us resolve to make this holy month of Ramadan the month of reciting the Al-Quran. This means us and our families, to always recite the Al-Quran in our homes throughout the day.

With the wisdom of Nuzulul Quran, let us make the contents of the Quran truly a guide for life, capable of driving the progress of civilization, spreading love and world peace.

The light of the Quran which is capable of developing beneficial knowledge, cultural values ​​that are full of brotherhood, as well as collaboration and synergy between nations that are full of love, rahmatan lil ‘alamin.

So that the light of the Al-Quran can illuminate a world that is mostly being hit by darkness of guidance, bloody conflict, and inhumane competition.

God states in His words:

هُوَ الَّذِي يُنَزِّلُ عَلَى عَبْدِهِ ءَايَاتٍ بَيِّنَاتٍ لِيُخْرِجَكُمْ مِنَ الظُّلُمَاتِ إِلَى النُّورِ وَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِكُمْ لَرَءُوفٌ رَحِيمٌ

Meaning: “It is He who sent down to His servant clear verses (the Qur’an) so that He might bring you out of darkness into light. And indeed Allah is Most Forbearing, Most Merciful towards you.” (QS Al-Hadid [57]: 9).

Imam Ibn Kathir in the Book of Al-Quranul ‘Adzim explains, that with the verse “so that He may bring you out of darkness to light,” means removing from the darkness of ignorance (ignorance), disbelief, and opinions that are contrary (to the truth) towards the light of guidance, confidence, and faith.

Therefore, by always being with the Al-Quran, which is emphasized in this month of Ramadan, and that is the message of Nuzulul Quran, then let us adapt and adapt to it, so that we will always be connected with Allah. In other words, we always interact with the Quran.

Thus, it will be able to provide spirit, inspiration, and motivation in life. This is where the Quran is said to be a miracle and a mercy to humans and nature.

Hopefully, we can take lessons from Nuzulul Quran this Ramadan. Amen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)