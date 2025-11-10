SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Internet and Communication Services Cut Off in Gaza City

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Gaza City's electricity, internet, and communications infrastructure have also been targeted by Israeli attacks. (Photo: x)

Gaza, MINA – Internet and communication services were abruptly cut off in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that both services were severed across the entire city, with some areas in the central region also affected, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

This outage comes amid continuous Israeli attacks on the communication infrastructure, which effectively cuts off the Gaza Strip from the outside world.

Israel has continued to violate agreements since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Also Read: Palestinian Detainees in Gilad Camp Face Severe Abuse and Daily Raids: Reports

Israel has carried out several attacks outside the Yellow Line, the non-physical demarcation line separating Israeli occupation forces from certain areas in Gaza, while maintaining control over approximately 50% of the enclave’s territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Qassam Places Full Responsibility on Israel for Rafah Confrontation

Taginternet blocking

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Internet and Communication Services Cut Off in Gaza City

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Continues(photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Onging Israeli Offensive, Internet Service Cut off in Gaza Strip

  • Sunday, 8 September 2024 - 22:11 WIB
Asia

India Restores Kashmiris Internet After Seven Months Blocking

  • Friday, 6 March 2020 - 14:26 WIB
Asia

Internet Restored in Seven of Kashmir Districts

  • Sunday, 19 January 2020 - 14:53 WIB
Asia

Kashmir Experiences 150 Days of Internet Blocking in New Year Eve

  • Thursday, 2 January 2020 - 07:38 WIB
Asia

India Arrests Woman Separatist Leader in Kashmir

  • Friday, 28 April 2017 - 09:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

369 Youth Trained by Religious Affairs Ministry as Peer Educators to Prevent Child Marriage

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 08:26 WIB
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:10 WIB
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Unexploded Israeli Ordnance in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Unexploded Israeli Ordnance Kills Palestinian Child in Khan Younis

  • Sunday, 9 November 2025 - 16:32 WIB
International

Indonesian Language Program Officially Opened at Al-Azhar University

  • 14 hours ago
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • Friday, 7 November 2025 - 16:51 WIB
Rohingya Refugees in Aceh** (Photo: UNHCR)
Asia

Boat Carrying 100 Rohingya Migrants Capsizes in Malaysian Waters

  • 15 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us