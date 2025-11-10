Internet and Communication Services Cut Off in Gaza City

Gaza, MINA – Internet and communication services were abruptly cut off in Gaza City on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that both services were severed across the entire city, with some areas in the central region also affected, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

This outage comes amid continuous Israeli attacks on the communication infrastructure, which effectively cuts off the Gaza Strip from the outside world.

Israel has continued to violate agreements since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel has carried out several attacks outside the Yellow Line, the non-physical demarcation line separating Israeli occupation forces from certain areas in Gaza, while maintaining control over approximately 50% of the enclave’s territory.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

