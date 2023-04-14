International Quds Day: Iran Urges Muslim Union to Support Palestine, Fight Against Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran calls for unity among Muslim countries to fight the Zionist regime and support the oppressed Palestinian people.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday to commemorate International Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

“Now, Palestine and holy Quds have turned into a symbol of unity in the Muslim world and represent the truth-seeking cause of the world’s oppressed and freedom-seekers of all races and religions,” the statement said. Press TV reported.

Iran also criticized the “shameful” silence of the United States and some European countries in dealing with Israeli crimes and killings.

The ministry criticized so-called human rights defenders who are indeed supporters of the Israeli occupation regime, such as the US and several European countries.

Crimes and killings committed by Israel have killed around 100 Palestinians, including women and children, in the first three months of 2023 alone. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)