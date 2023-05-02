International Muslim History Month Kicks Off, Celebrating Contributions of Muslims Throughout History

London, MINA – International Muslim History Month (IMHM) kicked off on Monday, serving as an opportunity to appreciate and learn about the contributions of Muslims throughout history, Arab News reported.

IMHM, which begins on May 1 every year and is currently marking its third year, is a month-long celebration of the rich and diverse history of the Muslim community, organizers said.

“IMHM is an important opportunity for us to reflect on the many contributions made by Muslims around the world and appreciate their impact on our shared history,” the New York-based World Hijab Day (WHD) Organization said in a statement.

This year’s theme is #GetToKnowMuslims and “it emphasizes the importance of learning more about the contributions of Muslims throughout history, and how it can help us celebrate the diversity and richness of our global community,” it added.

WHD, which also launched World Hijab Day in 2013, called on people to commemorate the month by sharing their solidarity poster or joining the conversations on social media in an effort to “dismantle Islamophobia and promote diversity by learning more about our fellow humans.”

The organization said the fact that the state of New York has recognized IMHM since 2021 highlights “the significance of this event, as it provides an opportunity to combat Islamophobia by increasing awareness and appreciation of the incredible accomplishments of Muslim men and women throughout history.”

The New York State Senate said at the time: “International Muslim History Month was established to educate Muslims of New York and around the world of authentic Islamic history, the events, the personalities, and the contributions which changed society, in the hope all Muslims can bridge their relationship with their non-Muslim neighbors through education and understanding.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)