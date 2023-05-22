International Conference  on Religion, Peace and Civilization Strengthen Position of Muslims at the Global Level

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin hopes that the International Conference on religion, peace and civilization initiated by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) can increase peace and strengthen the position of Muslims at the global level.

“I hope that this International Conference can produce agreements and recommendations that will further strengthen the position of Muslims in the international arena, for the sake of realizing peace and upholding human dignity,” said the Vice President in a conference held in Jakarta, Monday morning.

For this reason, the Vice President hopes that ulema or religious leaders in the world can take part in formulating a global order in order to create a more just and peaceful world.

“In addition to being a figure of light and light in solving global problems, especially those related to conflict, war and environmental damage,” explained Ma’ruf Amin.

Previously, Chair of the International Conference Organizing Committee Safira Machrusah said MUI was cooperating with the World Muslim League in organizing this International Conference on religion, peace and civilization.

As many as 300 participants from 20 countries attended the event, including clerics or religious leaders from Palestine, Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

It is planned that the conference will result in a joint agreement “Jakarta Declaration” which will be launched on Tuesday. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)