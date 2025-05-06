International Airlines Suspend Flights After Missile Strike Near Israel’s Main Airport

Tel Aviv, MINA – Multiple international airlines extended their suspension of flights to and from Israel after a missile launched from Yemen struck near Ben Gurion Airport, significantly disrupting air traffic and stranding thousands of Israeli citizens overseas, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The missile, fired by the Yemeni Houthi group, landed near the central Israeli airport on Sunday, injuring eight people and triggering a wave of cancellations by global carriers. In response, the Lufthansa Group which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings announced a continued halt of flights to Israel through May 11. Italy’s ITA Airways followed suit with suspensions through the same date.

Other major airlines also extended flight cancellations: United Airlines until May 9, Wizz Air until May 8, and Aegean Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines, and Ryanair through May 6. Additional carriers including Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Aeroméxico, and Air Europa also canceled flights scheduled for Monday.

The disruptions left thousands of Israeli citizens stranded abroad, according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

In retaliation for the missile strike, Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of a military response. The operation marked Israel’s first direct military retaliation against the Houthis for the attack.

Yemen has been under intensified U.S.-led military operations since mid-March, with over 1,300 air and naval strikes causing hundreds of civilian casualties, according to the Houthi group.

The Houthis have targeted maritime routes in the Red Sea and surrounding waters since November 2023 in what they describe as solidarity actions with Palestinians in Gaza. The group temporarily ceased such operations during a ceasefire in January but resumed attacks following Israel’s renewed offensive in Gaza in March. According to reports, the ongoing Israeli campaign has claimed more than 52,600 lives in Gaza, the majority being women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

