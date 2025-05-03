Interested in Studying at Al-Azhar University, Cairo? Here’s the 2025 Student Selection Process

Jakarta, MINA – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially opened the application for students wishing to pursue higher education at Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt, for the 2025 academic year.

The selection is open to graduates from Madrasah Aliyah, Formal Diniyah Education (Ulya level), and accredited muadalah (equivalent) educational institutions who meet the specified criteria.

The Director General of Islamic Education, Prof. Amien Suyitno, emphasized that this program is not merely about scholarships or student transfer, but rather a strategic initiative to nurture globally-minded intellectual scholars and future leaders capable of addressing contemporary challenges.

Sahiron, Director of Islamic Higher Education, added that the selection will be carried out with transparency, fairness, and accountability. He assured that candidates will be assessed by highly qualified institutions with a strong academic and language development reputation.

Also Read: Indonesian Workers Rally on May Day, Present Six Key Demands to Government

The national selection will be conducted by the Consortium of Language Centers (KPB) across 15 State Islamic Higher Education Institutions (PTKIN) in Indonesia. The process includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and an interview session.

2025 Al-Azhar University Admission Timeline:

Registration & Document Verification: May 1–9, 2025

Verification Results Announcement: May 10, 2025

CBT Simulation: May 16, 2025

CBT Exam: May 17, 2025

CBT Results Announcement: May 18, 2025

Interviews: May 20–21, 2025

Final Announcement: May 24, 2025

Successful candidates will then be submitted to Markaz Tathwir Ta’lim At-Thullab Al-Wafidin wa Al-Ajanib, the official institution at Al-Azhar University that handles foreign students. Participants will proceed with further stages such as the Placement Test (Ikhtibar Tahdid Mustawa).

Final document submission and university enrollment will be managed independently by each selected student.

Also Read: Attending Labor Day Celebration, President Prabowo Makes This Promise

Technical information, application steps, and requirements can be accessed via the official website: https://diktis.kemenag.go.id/timteng12/2025

To register at one of the participating Language Consortium Centers, visit: https://shorturl.at/eHjcK.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: LPPOM Responds to Pork DNA Findings, Reaffirms Commitment to Halal Integrity