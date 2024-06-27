Insufficient Personnel, Israeli Army Reassigns Duties to Various Units

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) are facing personnel shortages, leading them to decide to transfer several Israeli conscript soldiers, who were previously assigned to 8,200 units in cyber espionage and military technology, to infantry brigades and units.

This was reported by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Wednesday, stating that intelligence unit leaders protested the transfer of conscripts to infantry, citing potential negative impacts on officer and troop quality as well as intelligence effectiveness.

Furthermore, the newspaper highlighted that this IOF leadership decision marks a departure from previous strategies that prioritized recruitment into cyber and military technology units.

Israel’s army will recruit Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) to form a new reserve force amidst labor shortages.

Israeli media also disclosed that the occupation army is pushing for the establishment of a new force, Division 96 – David Division, due to shortages in forces responsible for various security tasks.

Amir Bohbot, a military correspondent for Walla Israel news site, explained that this force will consist of soldiers who have reached military exemption age and volunteers, including Haredi Jews.

According to Israel’s Human Resources Division, the number of soldiers in this force could reach 40,000 after a two-year increase in military exemption age.

Bohbot further noted that Haredim might be recruited into reserve brigades and battalions while maintaining their way of life. Volunteers can also enlist in reserve forces. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)