Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Erick Thohir, reaffirmed that the government’s position regarding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) statement is firmly grounded in the principles of the 1945 Constitution (UUD 1945).

His remarks came after the IOC urged international sports federations to suspend hosting events in Indonesia, following the country’s refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes.

Erick emphasized that the Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora), remains committed to upholding public order, national security, and public interests in all international sporting events held within the country.

“As representatives of the Indonesian government, we adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the national interest in every international event we host,” Erick said in a statement on Friday.

He added that the government’s actions are fully in line with existing laws and reflect the core values enshrined in Indonesia’s Constitution.

“This principle is derived from the 1945 Constitution, which upholds public security and order, and mandates the government to contribute to global peace,” he continued.

In response to the IOC’s call, Erick asserted that Indonesia is not intimidated by the decision. He stressed that sports should serve as a platform for diplomacy and national pride, demonstrating Indonesia’s strength and unity to the world.

“Indonesia will continue to play an active role in sports across Southeast Asia, Asia, and the global stage. Through sports, we aim to represent the spirit and dignity of our nation,” he affirmed.

The minister concluded by reaffirming that Indonesia will continue to host international sporting events in line with constitutional values, ensuring security, national interest, and a positive international reputation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

