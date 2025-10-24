SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Erick Thohir, reaffirmed that the government’s position regarding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) statement is firmly grounded in the principles of the 1945 Constitution (UUD 1945).

His remarks came after the IOC urged international sports federations to suspend hosting events in Indonesia, following the country’s refusal to issue visas for Israeli athletes.

Erick emphasized that the Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora), remains committed to upholding public order, national security, and public interests in all international sporting events held within the country.

“As representatives of the Indonesian government, we adhere to the principle of maintaining security, public order, and the national interest in every international event we host,” Erick said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read: Strong Winds, Landslides, and Floods Hit Multiple Regions Across Indonesia

He added that the government’s actions are fully in line with existing laws and reflect the core values enshrined in Indonesia’s Constitution.

“This principle is derived from the 1945 Constitution, which upholds public security and order, and mandates the government to contribute to global peace,” he continued.

In response to the IOC’s call, Erick asserted that Indonesia is not intimidated by the decision. He stressed that sports should serve as a platform for diplomacy and national pride, demonstrating Indonesia’s strength and unity to the world.

“Indonesia will continue to play an active role in sports across Southeast Asia, Asia, and the global stage. Through sports, we aim to represent the spirit and dignity of our nation,” he affirmed.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Trigger Major Floods Across Central Java’s Grobogan Regency, Affecting Thousands of Residents

The minister concluded by reaffirming that Indonesia will continue to host international sporting events in line with constitutional values, ensuring security, national interest, and a positive international reputation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Sends 10th Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

TagErick Thohir IOC statement Erick Thohir statement human rights in sports Indonesia and Olympic Committee Indonesia constitution UUD 1945 Indonesia global peace Indonesia IOC response Indonesia national interest Indonesia national security policy Indonesia Olympic hosting Indonesia Palestine solidarity Indonesian government stance Indonesian sports ministry Indonesian sports policy international sports politics IOC Indonesia suspension IOC Lausanne decision Israeli athletes visa issue sports and diplomacy Indonesia sports diplomacy Indonesia

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • 4 hours ago
Europe

IOC Suspends Indonesia’s Bid to Host Olympic Events After Visa Refusal for Israeli Athletes

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 13:20 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Endorses Jusuf Kalla to Lead Interim Gaza Government, Rejects Trouble Maker Tony Blair

  • Wednesday, 15 October 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Forces Airdrop Humanitarian Aid Over Gaza on Independence Day

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 16:16 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Palestine Commemorate 77th Nakba Anniversary, Call for Global Solidarity

  • Friday, 23 May 2025 - 08:16 WIB
Articles

Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference: Honoring Palestine’s Role in Indonesia’s Independence

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:49 WIB
Load More
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Raids Across West Bank and Jerusalem

  • 24 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Articles

Creating Opportunity and Avoiding Misery; Lesson Learn on Waste Recycling Issue

  • 19 hours ago
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us