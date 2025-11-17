Indonesia’s Rizky Ridho Surpasses Barcelona Star in FIFA Puskas Award Voting

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesian national team defender Rizky Ridho has stunned the global football community after taking the lead in the 2025 FIFA Puskas Award public voting, surpassing Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal as of Saturday.

Ridho, who plays for Persija Jakarta, became the first Indonesian footballer ever nominated for the prestigious award. According to provisional results on FIFA’s official website, he has collected over 1.3 million votes, outperforming Lamine Yamal, who follows with approximately 1.1 million votes.

The voting period remains open until December 3, 2025, at 06:00 WIB, meaning rankings could still change in the coming weeks.

Historic Goal Propels Ridho Into Global Spotlight

Ridho earned his nomination for a spectacular long-range goal scored against Arema FC in March 2025. The curved strike, believed to have been taken from a distance of 48 meters, became one of the standout goals of the year, despite Persija’s 1–3 defeat in the match.

Also Read: Rally of 1,000 Indonesian Volunteers Held to Support Gaza Reconstruction

The goal placed him among top international contenders competing for the FIFA Puskas Award, which honors the best goal scored across global football each year.

Ridho’s strong voting lead is largely fueled by overwhelming support from Indonesian football fans, who have mobilized across social media to cast their votes through FIFA’s official platform. The surge demonstrates the significant impact of Indonesia’s football community in global fan-voting categories.

How to Vote for Rizky Ridho in the 2025 Puskas Award

Fans can vote for Ridho through FIFA’s official website by following these steps:

Visit FIFA.com. Log in to your account. Open the menu VOTE – The FIFA Puskas Award. Scroll to find Rizky Ridho’s goal and select it as your “1st” choice. Click Submit to finalize your vote.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged