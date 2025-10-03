SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Wajo, MINA – Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasaruddin Umar, has called for clear building standards for Islamic boarding schools (pesantren) following the recent collapse of a facility at Pesantren Al Khoziny.

The message was conveyed by Thobib Al Asyhar, Head of Public Relations and Communications at the ministry, during the minister’s working visit to Wajo on Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Pesantren Al Khoziny. We pray that those who died are accepted as martyrs, and we hope the injured recover quickly. Building standards will be discussed with religious leaders and pesantren stakeholders,” Thobib said.

He noted that Minister Nasaruddin had personally visited the site earlier this week, both to show empathy and to review the situation on the ground.

The ministry said the incident underscores the urgent need for safer construction practices in pesantren. “Santri (students) must have a safe and comfortable environment to pursue their studies,” Thobib emphasized.

To ensure this, the Religious Affairs Ministry will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Works and other relevant agencies so that all future pesantren facilities meet proper safety requirements. “The public should not be concerned. The ministry is committed to ensuring the safety of pesantren buildings across Indonesia,” Thobib concluded.[]

