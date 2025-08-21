Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Introduces Hadith Research Paper Competition at National STQH

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs will, for the first time, introduce a Hadith Scientific Writing Competition (KTIH) as part of the 28th National Qur’an Recital and Hadith Memorization Competition (STQH), to be held in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, from October 9–19, 2025. The new category is aimed at strengthening the intellectual dimension of the event.

Rijal Ahmad Rangkuty, Head of the Subdirectorate for Qur’an Recital and Competition Institutions, said the KTIH represents a breakthrough in fostering academic engagement with hadith.

“Participants will not only be tested on memorization, but also on their ability to write, interpret, and present ideas in an academic format,” Rijal said during the technical meeting and participant confirmation session at the ministry’s office in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The competition will evaluate submissions based on originality, depth of content, linguistic quality, logical structure, and presentation skills. According to Rijal, the aim is to provide a platform for young people to contribute fresh and responsible perspectives on hadith through original writing.

The preliminary round will assess five key criteria: relevance of the title to the overarching theme, novelty of ideas, exploration of hadith content, breadth of knowledge, and quality of references.

“Logical flow and organization are also important, including clarity of thought, quality of analysis, systematic argumentation, and coherence of the paper,” Rijal explained. He added that strict plagiarism checks will be enforced, with maximum similarity thresholds applied.

“With the inclusion of KTIH, we hope this year’s STQH will not only produce hadith memorizers, but also a generation capable of critical thinking, systematic reasoning, and meaningful academic contributions,” Rijal said.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

