Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Alert Level Raised

Flores, MINA—Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara, erupted multiple times on Saturday, March 1, 2025, prompting authorities to raise an alert.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) reported 11 eruptions throughout the day. The first occurred at 2:42 AM WITA, followed by another at 5:30 AM WITA, spewing an ash column 1,000 meters above the summit.

The most significant eruption happened at 8:12 AM WITA, sending ash 2,000 meters into the sky and drifting northwest. Seismic activity has also intensified, with volcanic tremors detected by PVMBG.

Authorities have placed Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki at Alert Level III, warning residents to stay at least 5 kilometers away from the crater and to avoid the southwest-to-northeast sector up to 6 kilometers due to potential hazards.

Communities affected by volcanic ashfall should wear masks or cover their noses and mouths to prevent respiratory problems.

Local officials are working closely with the Mount Lewotobi monitoring post to coordinate emergency response efforts. Residents are urged to remain calm, follow official advisories, and avoid spreading unverified information about the volcano’s activity. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

