Indonesia’s Humanitarian Mission in Turkiye is the Largest in History

Ankara, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara stated that in the history of Indonesian humanitarian missions abroad, the humanitarian mission in Turkiye was the largest.

According to the records of the Indonesian Embassy in Ankara quoted by MINA on Wednesday, the Government of Indonesia’s Emergency Medical Mission which is part of the Ina-EMT (Indonesian Emergency MEdical Team) officially ended on Monday. The termination was marked by the signing of the minutes of the Indonesian Field Hospital grant in Hassa City, Hatay, from the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye, Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, on behalf of the Government and the people of Indonesia, to the representative of the Turkiye Ministry of Health, Arif Cetin.

The Turkish Ministry of Health will then take over the management of the field hospital. On the same occasion, Indonesia also handed back four containers of instant basic food assistance from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense.

The closing ceremony for the Ina-EMT humanitarian mission and the signing of the field hospital grant were also attended by Governor Yozgat, Ziya Polat, representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Family, Commander Jandarma Hassa region, district heads and a number of community members.

Apart from Ina-EMT, the Indonesian Humanitarian Mission in Turkiye began two days after the earthquake, when the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye handed over a container of instant food to Turk Kizilay, Gaziantep on Wednesday, February 8.

To fulfill the humanitarian mission requested by the Turkiye government, the Indonesian Ambassador to Turkiye opened an office in Adana to coordinate humanitarian missions and evacuate affected Indonesian citizens to Ankara.

The first group of the Government of Indonesia’s humanitarian mission for post-earthquake handling in Turkiye arrived at Adana Airport on Sunday, February 12. The mission was carried out by two Indonesian Air Force aircraft that arrived at two different times. The first landing was made at 10:05 a.m. Turkish Time with B 737-400 carrying 47 Medium Urban SAR BASARNAS (MUSAR Inasar) personnel and light equipment.

Meanwhile, the second landing at 17.00 local time carrying Hercules C-130 carrying heavy equipment and humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Defence.

Immediately after the landing of the first aircraft, all INASAR personnel immediately headed to the operational area specified by AFAD (Turkish Disaster Management Agency), namely Antakya, Hatay Province. Upon arrival in Antakya the INASAR team immediately coordinated with the UN Office for Humanity in Antakya and joined search and rescue efforts.

The Second Batch of Humanitarian Aid from the Government of Indonesia, arrived at Sakirpasa Airport, Adana, 13 February 2023, at 21.00 local time. The delegation brought the EMT (Emergency Medical Team) Team consisting of 110 personnel, field hospitals and humanitarian logistical aid weighing almost 40 tons. The delegation was received directly by the AFAD Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu.

The third Humanitarian Assistance from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia for earthquake victims arrived at Adana Şakirpaşa Airport, Turkiye, on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, at 00.00 local time. The Indonesian delegation was led by the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy who was sent by President Joko Widodo to represent the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The third batch brought 78 tonnes of humanitarian aid including the tetanus vaccine and serum and rabies vaccine which the Turkiye government urgently needed.

“For the Indonesian people, Turkiye has a special place in our hearts. Likewise Indonesia for the Turkish people. Indonesia and Turkey are brothers. We pray that Turkey, all Turkish people and the Turkish government can recover soon and become stronger than before,” said the Coordinating Minister about the reason for the mission.

Meanwhile, Member of the Turkish Foreign Policy Advisory Council, Murat Salim Esenli representing the Turkiye government welcomed the humanitarian assistance and the arrival of representatives from the Indonesian government. According to him, this proves the strong ties that exist between the two countries.

During the humanitarian mission, the Indonesian government through its embassy also evacuated 125 Indonesian citizens, 3 Filipinos, two Malaysians and one Myanmarese citizen from the earthquake-affected areas in Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir and Malatya to Ankara, February 8.

There are around 500 Indonesians living in the affected areas, mostly students, spa workers, and Indonesians who are married to Turks and their families. In total, four Indonesians died as a result of the earthquake; two bodies were returned to their families in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Since its arrival in Turkiye on February 12, the Indonesian Hercules C-130 transport aircraft and its crew have been deployed in Turkey to transport logistical and humanitarian aid. In cooperation with AFAD, the aircraft has carried out missions in Istanbul, Adana, Kahramanmaras and other affected areas. The aircraft is based at Etimesgut military airport, Ankara and its assignment period is until March 2, 2023. (T/RE1)

