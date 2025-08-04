Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia will maintain a Hajj quota of 221,000 pilgrims for the 1447 Hijriyah/2026 season, as confirmed by the Saudi government, according to the House of Representatives (DPR).

“The quota remains at 221,000, unless Saudi Arabia provides an additional allocation,” said Marwan Dasopang, Chair of DPR’s Commission VIII, during a discussion on Sustainable Hajj Funds in Jakarta on Friday.

This confirmation allows the government to start preparations for the 2026 pilgrimage. Among the priorities is finalizing the revision of Law No. 8/2019 on Hajj and Umrah Management, which will transfer domestic Hajj authority from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to the newly formed Hajj Management Agency.

The revised law is included in the 2025 Priority National Legislation Program and has been approved as an initiative bill during the DPR’s 25th Plenary Session.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)