Indonesia’s Efforts to Address Cs-137 Contamination in Shrimp Exports to the US

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has taken swift and decisive action in response to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s rejection of frozen shrimp exports.

The ban, which targeted products from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS), was triggered by the discovery of contamination with the radionuclide Cesium-137 (Cs-137). This presents a significant challenge, as frozen shrimp is one of Indonesia’s flagship export commodities, valued at US$477.29 million to the US in the first half of 2024.

Following the FDA’s findings in August 2025, the government immediately established a Task Force for Handling Cs-137 Radionuclide Radiation Hazard Vulnerability. This task force is charged with conducting reviews, examinations, and decontamination.

The 18 containers of BMS frozen shrimp products rejected by the US have been returned to Indonesia (Return on Board/RoB). Bara Krishna Hasibuan, an Expert Staff to the Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs for Digital Transformation and Inter-Institutional Relations, explained on September 17, 2025, that the containers had been tested domestically.

“Today, the government announces that the 18 RoB containers have completed quality testing and Cs-137 radioactive level checks. Examination results by BRIN [National Research and Innovation Agency] show that the shrimp product is not detected with Cs-137 radioactivity,” Bara stated at the time.

However, during a subsequent press conference on September 30, 2025, Bara issued a correction, acknowledging that contamination was indeed found, albeit at a very minimal level. “Eighteen [containers] were found; there is contamination, but it is far, far below, very, very minimal,” he said.

During a coordination meeting on September 30, 2025, Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs, Zulkifli Hasan (Zulhas), clarified the source of the contamination and announced the designation of a special status for the affected area.

“Today, we designate Cikande as a special incident status for CS-137 radionuclide radiation. A full special status,” Zulhas affirmed. This designation was implemented to expedite handling and ensure the contamination is limited to that specific area.

Zulhas explained that the source of the Cs-137 pollution originated from used iron powder suspected to have come from the Philippines. This powder was found in 14 containers at Tanjung Priok before they were loaded with frozen shrimp, thus causing the contamination.

“The Task Force investigation confirms that the CS-137 contamination only occurred in Cikande. It is not present in the national supply chain or export chain. So, it only occurred in Cikande,” Zulhas clarified. He added that the highly radioactive containers would be destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Environment, Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, disclosed that the Cikande industrial area is now under the full control of the Task Force.

“We reiterate that this situation is now controlled with great precision. The public does not need to panic, as all handling steps are being carried out carefully and following strict safety standards,” Hanif stressed.

The decontamination and remediation process is estimated to take several months until the area is fully recovered. The Acting Head of the Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency (Bapeten), Sugeng Sumbarjo, added that “The rapid steps taken by the government are a maximum effort to break the risk chain early on.”

The government is committed to ensuring the national shrimp industry remains safe, healthy, and competitive in the global market while continuing to implement strict compliance oversight of standards.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

