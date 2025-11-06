Indonesia’s Economy Grows 5.04% in Q3 2025: Statistics Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s economy grew in the third quarter of 2025, posting a 5.04% year-on-year growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS). The rate outpaced the 4.95% growth recorded in the same period last year.

Moh. Edy Mahmud, Deputy for Balance of Payments and Statistics Analysis at BPS, said in a press briefing on Wednesday (Nov 5) that household consumption remained the primary growth driver, supported by government efforts to manage inflation and rising digital economic activity.

“Household spending stayed robust, driven by the growth of online transactions, e-retail, marketplace activities, and wider adoption of electronic payments,”

Edy noted.

From the expenditure side, exports of goods and services expanded 9.91%, propelled by non-oil commodities such as animal and vegetable oils, iron and steel, and electrical machinery and equipment.

Investment, reflected in Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), grew 5.04%, while government consumption rose 5.49%.

From the production side, the manufacturing sector expanded 5.54%, supported by strong output in food and beverages, basic metals, and chemical and pharmaceutical products. The wholesale and retail trade sector grew 5.49%, in line with domestic production gains, while the information and communication sector surged 9.65%, boosted by increased data usage and electronic transactions. The agriculture sector also posted stable growth of 4.93%.

Regionally, economic growth was positive across all major islands. Java grew 5.17%, and Sulawesi outperformed the national average at 5.84%. Meanwhile, Maluku and Papua maintained positive growth at 2.68%.[]

