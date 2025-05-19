SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesians Unite at Monas to Urge End to Gaza Blockade and Genocide

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Peaceful rally for Palestine in National Monument (Photo: Sidik/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Thousands of Indonesians flooded the streets near the National Monument in Central Jakarta on Sunday, joining the Peace Rally for Palestine organized by the Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine.

With the central message “Hentikan Genosida di Gaza, Buka Akses Bantuan Kemanusiaan, dan Akhiri Blokade demi Kemanusiaan.” (Stop the Genocide in Gaza, Open Humanitarian Aid Access, End the Blockade), the rally brought together people from diverse backgrounds, including students, religious leaders, artists, and activists, interfaith communities, all voicing their solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In his speech, Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) emphasized that supporting Palestine is a global humanitarian responsibility.

“Palestine remains a deep wound in global humanity. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the relentless suffering in Gaza,” he stated.

Renowned preacher and activist Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin called for unity among Muslims and broader society, urging collective efforts in the pursuit of justice.

“Our strength lies in unity. Let this gathering serve as a turning point for global humanitarian solidarity,” he affirmed.

Public figures and celebrities were also present, standing with the crowd holding banners of peace and justice. The rally featured speeches, prayers, and fundraising efforts for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Peaceful and orderly from start to finish, the event demonstrated Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause and amplified the call to end the suffering in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

