Indonesians in Lebanon Celebrates 80th Independence Day with Festive Celebration at Embassy

Beirut, MINA – The Indonesian Embassy in Beirut commemorated the country’s 80th Independence Day with a celebration that brought together Indonesian citizens, students, and troops serving with the Garuda Contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“Even far from home, the spirit of nationalism and unity remains strong among Indonesians. The close collaboration between the embassy, peacekeepers, students, and the community reflects mutual cooperation, the essence of our national identity,” said Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dicky Komar.

The event featured cultural performances, including the Saman Dance, an Acehnese tradition recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, performed by the crew of the Indonesian Navy vessel KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda (SIM)-367, currently docked in Beirut. The ship’s Blue Band also performed Indonesian songs that energized the crowd.

Community members joined with musical performances and a flashmob of regional songs, fostering a festive sense of togetherness.

The day began with a flag-raising ceremony in the embassy courtyard, led by Ambassador Komar as inspector and Lt. Col. (Navy) Zakaria, executive officer of KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda-367, as commander. About 100 people attended, including Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) personnel, embassy staff, students, and members of the diaspora.

The celebration concluded with fun games involving about 40 participants, strengthening bonds among Indonesians and peacekeepers in Lebanon.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

