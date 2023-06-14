Indonesian VP Conveys the Idea of ​​Building the Soekarno Memorial Library in Uzbekistan

Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin made a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent on Tuesday (photo: Wapresri.go.id)

Tashkent, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin made a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent on Tuesday night. On that occasion, he gave the idea of ​​building the Soekarno Memorial Library to commemorate the services of the first Indonesian President, Ir.Sukarno.

This is motivated by the historical closeness between the Indonesian government and Uzbekistan. Ir.Soekarno was the figure who encouraged the construction of the tomb of a famous hadith expert, Imam Bukhari, which is now a tomb that is often visited as a place of pilgrimage by the world community.

“I said earlier to build a kind of Soekarno Memorial Library at the grave site, to commemorate Bung Karno’s services as the proposal for the construction. Hopefully it can be implemented,” said the Vice President.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the close relationship between Indonesia and Uzbekistan was initiated by Ir. Soekarno, who at that time served as President.

“The Prime Minister feels that his relationship with Indonesia is very close, because this relationship was initiated by the first President. Bung Karno was present in Uzbekistan, and it was he who encouraged the construction of the tomb of Imam Bukhari which became a place of pilgrimage. That is Bung Karno’s service,” explained the Vice President.

The idea of ​​building the Soekarno Memorial Library has actually been discussed between the governments of Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

“It has been discussed between the Ministers of Tourism, new ideas,” he added.

In addition, the Vice President expressed his appreciation to the government of Uzbekistan for agreeing to hold a meeting between Indonesian and Uzbekistan scholars to increase understanding of moderate Islamic religious education.

“I really appreciate that they also want talks between Indonesian and Uzbekistan clerics,” concluded the Vice President. (T/RE1/P2)

