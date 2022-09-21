Indonesian Vice President Urges Wasathiyah Islam Discussed in International Forums

Jakarta, MINA – Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin urged Wasathiyah Islam applying in Indonesia is discussed in international forums.

He said the Wasathiyah Islam or the concept of middle (moderate) Islam is now widely attracted international communities because it can build togetherness in the midst of differences.

“He expects, the concept of moderate Islam applying in Indonesia is discussed in international forums, or applied, especially, in the Middle East, which are prone conflict countries such as religious and union issues,” said the Vice President spokesperson, Masduki Baidlowi, as quoted by Republika on Wednesday,. September 21.

Masduki said the vice president conveyed his expectation directly to the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars Salim Segaf Al Jufri at the official residence in Jakarta on Tuesday, September 20.

Ma’ruf believed, it can be a solution for world peace problems and he also asked Salim to be a bridge for differences and world peace.

The Vice President advised to prioritize Islamic brotherhood (ukhuwah Islamiyah) and brotherhood of fellow citizens (ukhuwah Insaniyah) which had been developed by Islamic movements in Indonesia, but he hoped the movement can be interpreted as more universal movement involving everyone from any religion.

“He encourages us to focus on similarities, don’t focus on differences and he hopes the collaboration can be led by Salim as the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars,”said Masduki. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)