Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Ulema Council Urges Global Support for Sumud Flotilla to Break Gaza Blockade

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) urged Muslims worldwide to strengthen and support the Sumud Flotilla, an international civil resistance movement aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, head of MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Division, said the initiative represents both humanitarian solidarity and political action.

“Support must be expressed through political advocacy, humanitarian action, and prayer. Sumud is the spirit of Palestinian resistance, and Muslims must embody that spirit,” Sudarnoto said at a press conference for the Global Sumud Flotilla in Jakarta on Friday.

The Arabic term sumud means steadfastness and has become a symbol of Palestinian resilience under 18 years of blockade and occupation.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is scheduled to set sail from Spain on Aug. 31, followed by departures from Tunisia and other countries on Sept. 4. The ships will carry humanitarian aid and a moral message demanding an end to the siege on Gaza’s more than two million residents.

In Indonesia, the Sumud Nusantara initiative is led by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) with broad civil society backing. Its director, Rifa Berliana Arifin, said the mission is not only about aid delivery but also about global civil resistance against injustice.

“When this flotilla sails, it carries more than aid. It carries the message that justice is a responsibility we all share,” Rifa emphasized.

Participants include delegations from Malaysia, the United States, Brazil, Italy, Morocco, Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and Tunisia. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to lead the send-off of the Southeast Asian flotilla on Aug. 23 in Kuala Lumpur.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

